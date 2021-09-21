The family of former IBF Ratings Chairman Anibal Miramontes has planned a Celebration of Life service in his honor. Anibal passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, ending a 2 year battle with multiple myeloma. A fiercely devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, partner, and friend, his passing is felt by many and his vivacious light will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Robert Wood Johnson and the Asteras Cancer Center for taking care of him during his time of need. No black clothing. Please wear something loud and bright.

Thursday, October 7th 6-9PM

Lucien’s Manor

81 West White Horse Pike

Berlin, NJ, 08009

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or give blood to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic shortage.

Donations | Find a blood drive | Schedule a direct blood donation