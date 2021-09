By Przemek Garczarczyk

WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) says he wants to knock out mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday, then move on to a unification fight.

Okolie-Prasovic is the co-feature for Joshua-Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

