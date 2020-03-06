Some media are reporting that according to “sources” multi-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has agreed to terms to fight WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

In response, Canelo took to social media to say…

“The day that it’s official, the first to announce it will be me. Don’t let yourself be carried away by ‘sources.’ Greetings to all.”