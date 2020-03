Female stars Katie Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (38-1-1, 28 KOs) will collide in a super fight at Manchester Arena on May 2. Undisputed women’s lightweight ruler Taylor is putting her belts on the line against seven-weight champion Serrano, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

In the main event, WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte risks his title against Alexander Povetkin.