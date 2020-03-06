WBO 112lb title bout of Nakatani-Magramo put off too

By Joe Koizumi

All shows scheduled in Japan up to April 15 will be cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak here. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) and the Japan Professional Boxing Association (JPBA) thus made a new decision on Thursday. They previously announced the cancellations and/or postponements of all cards in March, but now extend the non-boxing period for fifteen days more.

Accordingly, the WBO flyweight title bout for the vacant championship between Japanese prospect Junto Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs) and Filipino Giemel Magramo (24-1, 20 KOs) slated at the Korakuen Hall on April 4 will be also put off until the date to be announced later. The JBC and the JPBA will have another meeting on March 13 to discuss and decide their policy on the shows from April 16 on depending on the general outcome and situation of virus prevention.