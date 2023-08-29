Fighters competing on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo SHOWTIME PPV undercard went face-to-face Tuesday during a Los Angeles press conference ahead of their respective showdowns taking place Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here is what the press conference participants had to say Tuesday from The Conga Room at L.A. Live:

Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson “Hammer” Lubin

Jesus Ramos Jr: “He’s been in some wars, so we’ll see if he’s got wear and tear from it…whatever I have to do to win, I’m ready for. I’m here to dominate. I want to make a statement, and in order to do that, I have to dominate. That’s the plan.”

Erickson Lubin: “Ramos is a real solid fighter. I watched his last fight and I thought he looked good. But I’m not Joey Spencer. I’m one of those top guys in the division…I’m looking for a one-sided ass-whooping. I want to go in there and come out with the victory, untouched.”

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios

Yordenis Ugas: “There’s a lot at stake in this fight, but this is what I do. I go out and fight the best. I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Mario Barrios: It’s gonna take everything to get this win. I’m gonna have to use my boxing ability, my power and my range. It’s gonna be an exciting fight and I’m looking forward to it.”

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz

Elijah Garcia: “I want to be a world champion at 21 years old. Fighting tough opponents like Armando will get me ready for when that opportunity comes. I know how hard it’s gonna be, but that’s the way I have to go.”

Armando Resendiz: “I think that I have experience on my side, but age doesn’t matter too much. When I was younger, I fought older fighters as well. How you prepare is what really matters and I think we’re both going to prepare in the right way.”