Fighters competing on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo SHOWTIME PPV undercard went face-to-face Tuesday during a Los Angeles press conference ahead of their respective showdowns taking place Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here is what the press conference participants had to say Tuesday from The Conga Room at L.A. Live:
Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson “Hammer” Lubin
Jesus Ramos Jr: “He’s been in some wars, so we’ll see if he’s got wear and tear from it…whatever I have to do to win, I’m ready for. I’m here to dominate. I want to make a statement, and in order to do that, I have to dominate. That’s the plan.”
Erickson Lubin: “Ramos is a real solid fighter. I watched his last fight and I thought he looked good. But I’m not Joey Spencer. I’m one of those top guys in the division…I’m looking for a one-sided ass-whooping. I want to go in there and come out with the victory, untouched.”
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios
Yordenis Ugas: “There’s a lot at stake in this fight, but this is what I do. I go out and fight the best. I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Mario Barrios: It’s gonna take everything to get this win. I’m gonna have to use my boxing ability, my power and my range. It’s gonna be an exciting fight and I’m looking forward to it.”
Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz
Elijah Garcia: “I want to be a world champion at 21 years old. Fighting tough opponents like Armando will get me ready for when that opportunity comes. I know how hard it’s gonna be, but that’s the way I have to go.”
Armando Resendiz: “I think that I have experience on my side, but age doesn’t matter too much. When I was younger, I fought older fighters as well. How you prepare is what really matters and I think we’re both going to prepare in the right way.”
Is it me or what? Barrios seems to get some pretty tough fights consistently. I know he hung in there with Davis and Thurman, but he lost one by KO and other to a faded champion. He must got some dirt on somebody to keep getting these fights. Just sayin’.
Maybe he puts butts in seats. He fights everyone and doesn’t care. Gotta respect his gonads. Overall, this is not a bad undercard at all.
Not too shabby!
Each one of these fights have the potential to erupt into a barnburner, with each fighter having the tendency of getting themselves into some crowd pleasing moments!
Garcia has to prove he’s worth the hype and he gets do it on the grandest scale, while Resendiz gets his chance under the bright lights to spoil the party.
Ramos is coming off a big win, demolishing Joey Spencer and obviously wants to keep that momentum and buzz around his name going.
Lubin, Ugas and Barrios are all in similar situations. Could easily be the crossroads for each fighter, respectively. This is a MUST win for all three of ’em.
So, they all have a lot to prove come September 30th and that should make for a pretty exciting fight night.
I’m not mad at it!
Who do you guys have? Charlo or Canelo?
I got Ramos, Garcia and Ugas. I’d like Barrios to have a breakthrough performance, but we’ll see.
I think the Charlo fight depends on how strong he feels at 168. If he’s able to maintain strength and stamina, I have no doubt that he can win
However, his output will be his downfall. Charlo is nowhere near as busy as it is needed to keep Alvarez honest.
Canelo is going to fish in-between shots and crack at least once to gain his respect and make him fight cautiously for the remainder, bringing home a unanimous win, but split on paper to make it appear close than it actually is.
Well, initially I said that I wasn’t going to see this fight, but now! Very good undercard that makes it worthwhile. I got canelo by unanimous decision. I think lubin beats Ramos. Ugas outboxes barrios. Garcia takes resendiz.