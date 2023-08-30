By Miguel Maravilla

Filipino lightweight Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) from San Diego is gearing up to face Mexico’s William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) in his next fight for Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas title. Gesta squares off against Zepeda on Saturday September 16 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce California live on DAZN.

Gesta is coming off a decision win over former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. early this year in February, now he sets his sights on the undefeated Mexican as Zepeda is coming off a second round knockout of Jaime Arboleda.

