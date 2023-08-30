August 29, 2023
Boxing News

Interview: Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta

By Miguel Maravilla

Filipino lightweight Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) from San Diego is gearing up to face Mexico’s William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) in his next fight for Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas title. Gesta squares off against Zepeda on Saturday September 16 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce California live on DAZN.

Gesta is coming off a decision win over former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. early this year in February, now he sets his sights on the undefeated Mexican as Zepeda is coming off a second round knockout of Jaime Arboleda.

_

Interview: Mario Barrios
Canelo-Charlo Undercard Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>