By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion, San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO’s) hopes to become world champion once again when he takes on Cuba’s Yordanis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO’s) for the WBC interim welterweight title. Barrios squares off against Ugas on Saturday September 30 on the Canelo vs. Charlo Pay per View undercard taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV.

Barrios bounced back to the win column as he scored a knockout over Jovanie Santiago in his last fight. Prior to that he suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Keith “One Time” Thurman.

With a win here, Barrios becomes the interim WBC welterweight champion and possibly eye an opportunity at the undisputed, pound-for-pound king, Terence Crawford.

