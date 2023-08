Interview: Erickson Lubin By Miguel Maravilla Kissimmee, Florida super welterweight Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO’s) looks to hand undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr. (20-0, 16 KO’s) his first defeat as Lubin will take on Ramos on the Canelo Charlo Pay Per View co-feature. Lubin gets the opportunity on Saturday September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV. _ Interview: Elijah Garcia Interview: Mario Barrios Like this: Like Loading...

