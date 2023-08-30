August 29, 2023
Boxing News

Interview: Elijah Garcia

By Miguel Maravilla

Middleweight Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO’s) of Phoenix spoke about his upcoming fight with Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO’s) of Mexico. Garcia takes on Resendiz on Saturday September 30 on the Canelo vs. Charlo Pay per View undercard taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV.

_

Garcia has had a busy year thus far fighting back-to-back months as he knocked out Amilcar Vidal Jr. in March and followed up with a decision over Kevin Salgado in April. Now he takes on the tough Mexican Resendiz as he is coming off a stoppage over former world champion Jarret Hurd.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla

Interview: Jesus Ramos Jr
Interview: Erickson Lubin

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>