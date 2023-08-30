By Miguel Maravilla

Middleweight Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO’s) of Phoenix spoke about his upcoming fight with Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO’s) of Mexico. Garcia takes on Resendiz on Saturday September 30 on the Canelo vs. Charlo Pay per View undercard taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV.

Garcia has had a busy year thus far fighting back-to-back months as he knocked out Amilcar Vidal Jr. in March and followed up with a decision over Kevin Salgado in April. Now he takes on the tough Mexican Resendiz as he is coming off a stoppage over former world champion Jarret Hurd.

