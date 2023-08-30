My Miguel Maravilla

Super welterweight Jesus Ramos Jr. (20-0, 16 KO’s) is ready to take the next step up as he takes on Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO’s) of Orlando, Florida. The fight is going down Saturday September 30 as the Canelo vs. Charlo Pay per View co-main event, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime PPV.

Ramos handed Joey Spencer his first defeat in his last fight as he stopped him in seven rounds. He also holds a win over Sebastian Fundora conqueror, Brian Mendoza. Lubin is coming off a fifth-round stoppage over Luis Arias in June.

