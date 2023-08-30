Former world title challenger Radivoje ‘Hot Rod’ Kalajdzic headlines ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fights from the network’s headquarters in Plant City, Florida, next week on September 6. The Belgrade-born Kalajdzic (27-2, 19 KOs) will go ten rounds with England’s Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs) in the light heavyweight division.

Hot Rod has picked up three straight victories since falling to the hand of Artur Beterbiev when challenging for the IBF light heavyweight title in 2019, losing by 5th round stoppage. He comes off two knockout victories as he attempts a second run at a world title. Ernest Amuzu and Guillermo Ruben Andino were dispatched in the 1st and 4th rounds in Tampa and Mexico.

Ellison comes off two impressive victories against Jake Barton and Thomas Whittaker Hart. The Lancashire man stopped Barton from winning a British regional title last summer with a sixth-round TKO. He followed that up with a ten-round unanimous decision victory over the undefeated Whittaker Hart this past October at Wembley Arena, London.

The evening’s chief support will provide boxing fans with a bantamweight clash between former world title challenger Jonas Sultan and Frank Gonzalez. Fighting out of the Philippines, Sultan (18-6, 11 KOs) collides with Florida’s Gonzalez (12-3, 6 KOs) over eight rounds.

Sultan comes off a points loss to Paul Butler for the WBO interim title last April. He had previously defeated the unbeaten Carlos Caraballo over a ten-round decision at Madison Square Garden in October 2021. Gonzalez is on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victim was Jose Alfaro, getting the unanimous decision victory in Columbia two months ago.

William Foster III (15-0, 9 KOs) collides with Misael Lopez (14-3, 5 KOs) at 130 pounds over ten rounds with the vacant WBA Fedecentro Super Featherweight title on the line.

Prospect Dominic Valle (6-0, 5 KOs) and 29-year-old Damian Alcala (7-2, 1 KO) open the televised broadcast in the super featherweight division scheduled for 6 rounds.