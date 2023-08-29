Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas is gearing up for his first scheduled 10-rounder. Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) will return against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs) in the co-feature to the IBF featherweight world title showdown between reigning champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and Joet Gonzalez on Friday, September 15, at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Following a recent training session in Miami, this is what Zayas had to say:
“As always, I am giving everything in my preparation for this important step in my career on September 15 in Corpus Christi, Texas. I feel great and am prepared to put on a show on such an important date for the Mexican fans, and even more so when it is one of my first battles between Puerto Rico and Mexico. I’m ready for the challenge!”
“I’m excited and focused on getting the job done. It’s been eight weeks of solid work throughout training camp. I know I’m going to be ready for a big fight, as I’ve been sparring alongside the experienced Mexican fighter Juan Macias Montiel, who has faced the big names in the middleweight division. I am sure his style and experience have brought out the best in me, and you will see that on September 15. I will be more than ready to give another great show to the fans in Corpus Christi and everyone watching live on ESPN.”
I think this guy is a good fighter. I just think he does not have the goods to develop into a world beater. I could be wrong. I do think he will eventually get a belt, but beyond that I don’t think he moves into P4P type fighter. He is definitely still young, but something tells me he just doesn’t move the scales of greatness.
I love what they’re doing with him; how they’re moving him. Giving him fights where he gets good competition but should win comfortably and no more blow outs after his first few fights. That is how you move a prospect.
Slow and steady wins the race. No need to rush him yet. Let him get a few 10 rounders before going for the bigger fish. There are a lot of killers above his current rank.