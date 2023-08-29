Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas is gearing up for his first scheduled 10-rounder. Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) will return against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs) in the co-feature to the IBF featherweight world title showdown between reigning champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and Joet Gonzalez on Friday, September 15, at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Following a recent training session in Miami, this is what Zayas had to say:

“As always, I am giving everything in my preparation for this important step in my career on September 15 in Corpus Christi, Texas. I feel great and am prepared to put on a show on such an important date for the Mexican fans, and even more so when it is one of my first battles between Puerto Rico and Mexico. I’m ready for the challenge!”

“I’m excited and focused on getting the job done. It’s been eight weeks of solid work throughout training camp. I know I’m going to be ready for a big fight, as I’ve been sparring alongside the experienced Mexican fighter Juan Macias Montiel, who has faced the big names in the middleweight division. I am sure his style and experience have brought out the best in me, and you will see that on September 15. I will be more than ready to give another great show to the fans in Corpus Christi and everyone watching live on ESPN.”