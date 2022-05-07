By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Chinese IBF #13 heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) disposed of late sub Scott Alexander (16-5-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. A straight left by Zhang knocked Alexander out cold as referee Robert Hoyle immediately waved off the bout after 1:54.

Mexican Olympian flyweight Joselito Velasquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Marcos Sustaita (13-5-1, 11 KOs) in round six. Velasquez scored a knockdown and the referee stopped it 1:06 of the sixth.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) from Monterrey, Mexico stopped Alexis Espino (8-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas in round four. Fight was stopped after a barrage of unanswered punches at 1:17 of the fourth.

Lightweight Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan scored a second round knockout over Cuba’s Manuel Correa (11-1, 8 KOs). Abduraimov dropped Correa multiple times as the referee stopped the fight at 2:43 of round two.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, super lightweight prospect Fernando Angel Molina (8-0, 3 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico edged out a split decision over a very game Ricardo Valdovinos (8-2, 5 KOs). Molina boxed well but Valdovinos gave him all he can handle in going the distance. It was a hard-fought battle as Valdovinos rallied in the final round dropping Molina. After six rounds, the judges scored the bout 58-56, 57-56 for Molina and 57-56 for Valdovinos.