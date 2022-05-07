By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Chinese IBF #13 heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) disposed of late sub Scott Alexander (16-5-2, 8 KOs) in the first round. A straight left by Zhang knocked Alexander out cold as referee Robert Hoyle immediately waved off the bout after 1:54.
Mexican Olympian flyweight Joselito Velasquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) stopped Marcos Sustaita (13-5-1, 11 KOs) in round six. Velasquez scored a knockdown and the referee stopped it 1:06 of the sixth.
Undefeated middleweight prospect Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) from Monterrey, Mexico stopped Alexis Espino (8-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas in round four. Fight was stopped after a barrage of unanswered punches at 1:17 of the fourth.
Lightweight Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan scored a second round knockout over Cuba’s Manuel Correa (11-1, 8 KOs). Abduraimov dropped Correa multiple times as the referee stopped the fight at 2:43 of round two.
In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, super lightweight prospect Fernando Angel Molina (8-0, 3 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico edged out a split decision over a very game Ricardo Valdovinos (8-2, 5 KOs). Molina boxed well but Valdovinos gave him all he can handle in going the distance. It was a hard-fought battle as Valdovinos rallied in the final round dropping Molina. After six rounds, the judges scored the bout 58-56, 57-56 for Molina and 57-56 for Valdovinos.
Good stoppage for Aaron Silva.
Velasquez looked really good and he’s 28 so it’s time to make his move in that division. His opponent was Jose Soto from Colombia – a decent fighter, but wide punches and not as skilled as Velasquez.
I thought Kate Abdo and Shawn Porter were with PBC not DAZN