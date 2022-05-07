T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Saul Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol card tonight in Las Vegas. Undercard fights start soon.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
REALLY hope Bivol pulls this one off. Tired of Canelo and his Mayweatheresque thinking of “I am bigger than the sport and call the shots/make the rules”. Handpicking who he wants to fight and when he wants to fight them. That’s not even scratching the surface. Good fighter, just tired of it. His power will be non existent tonight against a bigger man, he’s going to have to box. Should be fun.
Lot of boxers are better than Floyd ..one of them is Pacquiao he fought toe to toe dropped his opponents 3-4 times per fight and start from 108 lbs …Floyd chickenweather never convinced with his ugly boring and running style … being undefeated does not mean anything… he lost with Castillo though
Bivol would have to KO Canelo tonight to get the nod. And Bivol’s power is about like mine is at age 81, nonexistent. I wish he could pull off a win, but I seriously doubt he can in Vegas, even if he wins 10 outta 12 rounds.
I agree. One of many reasons why this sport is a joke. Yet, like a bad car accident I can’t stop watching.
Now people complaint about boxing but when Floyd chickenweather just to fight everybody was happy with that acrobatic coward clown of the ring that just convinced idiots or black people
Canelo is a serious thing he moved up in weight class and ko anybody
Floyd chickenweather moved up and just run more winning fights with slaps
DAZN caught on to the ESPN platform. You need to pay $20 subscription and pay the $60 ppv. And only 1 device at a time. Miss the good ol days…