Former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada decisioned Yamil Alberto Peralta (14-2, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina over ten rounds in Rozicki´s native Nova Scotia, Canada at the Centre 200 on Saturday night. Peralta boxed well early but Rozicki pressed hard down the stretch. The referee deducted a point from Peralta in round 10 for holding. There were no knockdowns. The offical scores read 97-93 and 95-94 for Rozicki and the other card had it 95-94 for Peralta. Rozicki won the WBC international cruiserweight title.

“After this win Rozicki should crack the WBC top 5. We are looking to take on another top-ranked boxer in the WBC. A shot at the title would be ideal. If that has to wait, our main target will be Chris Billiam Smith. I think it will make a great fight and let’s hope we can see that this year!!” said Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions