May 7, 2022
Boxing News

Rozicki edges Peralta in Nova Scotia

Former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada decisioned Yamil Alberto Peralta (14-2, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina over ten rounds in Rozicki´s native Nova Scotia, Canada at the Centre 200 on Saturday night. Peralta boxed well early but Rozicki pressed hard down the stretch. The referee deducted a point from Peralta in round 10 for holding. There were no knockdowns. The offical scores read 97-93 and 95-94 for Rozicki and the other card had it 95-94 for Peralta. Rozicki won the WBC international cruiserweight title.

“After this win Rozicki should crack the WBC top 5. We are looking to take on another top-ranked boxer in the WBC. A shot at the title would be ideal. If that has to wait, our main target will be Chris Billiam Smith. I think it will make a great fight and let’s hope we can see that this year!!” said Rozicki’s promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions

Bivol defeats Canelo
Canelo-Bivol undercard results

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >