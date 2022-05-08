Pero stops Perez for NABO title WBA #13 heavyweight Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) punished Hector Perez (7-5, 3 KOs) from the get-go and finished the job in round three on Saturday night at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino in Hialeah, Florida. Pero won the vacant WBO NABO heavyweight title. Bivol defeats Canelo Rozicki edges Peralta in Nova Scotia

