By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo mostly pressed the action, but Bivol, a good ring technician, often outboxed and frustrated Canelo. Scores were 115-113 3x.
The bout began with Bivol pumping the jab and Canelo throwing the chopping right hands, Alvarez stalked as Bivol kept busy in the opening round. Canelo stayed close in round two as Bivol fought off a compact defense throwing straight as Alvarez showed flash threw and connected from different angles. In round three, Canelo kept the pace and landed inside with combinations, Bivol continued to fight off the jab and finished the round with Canelo pinned up as the Mexican began to show some flash off the ropes. Canelo connected with a solid right hand early in the fourth, Bivol had Canelo on the ropes, but Alvarez managed his way out and later connected Bivol with a huge uppercut.
Bivol had his moment in the fifth as he had Canelo pinned up against the ropes and unleashed a combination, but Alvarez appeared to be doing the rope a dope. In the sixth, Bivol worked the jab and Canelo looked to counter off the ropes but was limited, later in the round Bivol backed Canelo. Past the halfway mark in the seventh, the jab was effective for Bivol as he continued to back Canelo but the Mexican kept working his way inside with power shots but the champ appeared to outwork Canelo. Coming out firing in the eighth, Bivol let his hands go as he had Canelo up against the ropes wailing away, the Mexican superstar appeared to have no answer for Bivol work output as the champ just worked and outhustled Canelo
The ninth round saw Bivol neutralize Canelo landing the jab and outworking him as Alvarez appeared limited and sluggish. Late in the fight in the tenth, Bivol kept coming as Canelo appeared to be frustrated as he was throwing everything at the champ. In the championship rounds, Bivol backed Canelo to the ropes in the eleventh as the Mexican superstar appeared to have now answer for Bivol’s will. The twelfth and final round saw Canelo sensing the urgency looking for the knockout as Bivol boxed and kept pumping the jab.
Bivol out-landed Canelo 152-84, out-threw him 710-495, and had a higher comment percentage 21%-17%
Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla
Well.Even judges couldn’ help this time. Bivol was amazing.
I had it 8-4 for Bivol. 7-5 was way too close. Bivol outclassed Canelo.
The surprise is that some people are surprised with the result. Anyone who follows boxing closely knows what a great fighter Bivol is.
Wow. Kudos to Bivol. That certainly was a result I didn’t expect.
Kudos to Bivol. That certainly was a result I didn’t expect.
Why not?
Bivol EASY,,,oh I have been saying that. Nuff said.
and he loses and forgets english
Thats hilarious
Bivol won fight easy but if you look at scores you would think fight was competitive.
Those of us who know boxing picked Bivol as the Canelo hype train was getting out of control and he got beat by a great cold blooded fighter who didn’t fold and believed in his skills! The real result was round 10-2 Bivol
They disrespected Bivol by not playing the Russian national anthem. How pathetic!
They didn’t pay it due to the ongoing war and he knew they wouldn’t play it in advance
It really pissed me off that I pay to subscribe to a network, pay an extra $60 for this card and instead of hearing the corner in-between rounds I have to watch commercials. That being said, Canelo took a beating tonight. I’ll give him this, he’s got a granite chin.
Ryan Paris, I agree. It was freaking annoying.
You do realize Bivol isn’t really much of a puncher? Do people like you even understand what you are watching?
Ok… wow!
Back to back weekends of previously PED positive pugilists, whom lose decisions to better men.
First the fighters [ and Boxiana ] needed these wins. ©️Coach Hilario 2022
Coach of What? gimme a break with your moronic comments.
Smart fight in Bivol’s part
like a script. Bivol was perfect in buildup, execution and after interview. He was flawless and the World needed this. Canola was perfect in buildup, flawed execution and great interview. Oh and he has a hot wife.
Canelo got his ass handed to him ,hes lucky if he won 2 rds ,pathetic judging but they got it right.
They got the decision right but 115-113…really??? If Bivol knocked down Alvarez 4 times the result of fight would have a ND.
No shame in that loss. Right away from the first round it looked like Saul was going to have problems. He was never able to figure it out.
There the golden boy was finally beaten up
This only an upset to those so called experts.
I don’t know why anyone is surprised . Bivol is just too big. Bivol looked like he probably weighed around 190 tonight. The only thing I am surprised at is that Bivol could not hurt Canelo or at least drop him. Canelo needs to stay at 160-168. 175 is too much for his frame
Didnt see many body shots from Canelo. Maybe because of Bivols mastery of range. I didn’t expect that. His defense impressed me. Kudus to Bivol. For Canelo you win some and you lose some. Don’t want a rematch. Want to see him with Benevidez. That’s a more entertaining fight. Want to see Bivol against Beterbiev. I give Canelo credit for fighting Bivol. Was a good challenge
Top performance by Bivol. Ridicolous judges scoring 2 point of difference rather than 4 or 5. In case of rematch I don’t see different outcome. CA not a light heavy.
Not impressed with Bivol, didn’t really engage much when Canelo pressed the action, boring fight, Canelo just wanted the knockout didn’t even use the Jab, he abandoned his boxing skills looking for Ko.