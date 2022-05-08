By Miguel Maravilla

Not only did judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti, and Steve Weisfeld all have 115-113 cards favoring WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol against Canelo Alvarez last night in Las Vegas, they scored each of the twelve rounds identically.

Canelo won the first four rounds and the ninth rounds on all three judges’ cards. Bivol swept rounds five to eight, and ten to twelve. Entering the final round Bivol was ahead 105-104 on all three cards and needed to win the twelfth to avoid a draw.