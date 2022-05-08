By Miguel Maravilla
Not only did judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti, and Steve Weisfeld all have 115-113 cards favoring WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol against Canelo Alvarez last night in Las Vegas, they scored each of the twelve rounds identically.
Canelo won the first four rounds and the ninth rounds on all three judges’ cards. Bivol swept rounds five to eight, and ten to twelve. Entering the final round Bivol was ahead 105-104 on all three cards and needed to win the twelfth to avoid a draw.
Geez
The fact that the judges gave Canelo the first 4 rounds tells me something was up. The only round you could really give Canelo was round 3.Also I swear it feels like Canelo only landed like 4 punches through the first 4 and even those were partially blocked.
Every single one of them gave him the first 4. I’m the last person to cry foul with judges as I think often the problem is with the TV scorers, but this is inexcusable.
They should not be let off the hook for getting the right decision. If you look at punch stats, Bivol outlanded Canelo in every single round. In power punches, Bivol outlanded him in 9 with 3 rounds even. So Canelo did not have a single round where he outlanded Bivol in total punches, power punches, or jabs.
Using their logic, the only way you can beat Canelo is either thoroughly dominate him and basically shut him out or knock him out. Changing one round makes this a draw???
Even though they got the right guy, this is one of the worst displays of judging I’ve ever seen.
Ridiculous.
I’m glad fightnews is staying with this. These judges should not be let off the hook. Bivol outlanded Canelo in EVERY SINGLE ROUND. In power punches, Bivol outlanded him in 9/12 with 3 even. Canelo did not have one single round where he outlanded Bivol in total punches, power punches, or jabs. Yet these judges gave him the first 4 rounds???
They should be suspended at a minimum. They tried to move heaven and earth to give Canelo this decision. How much should someone have to dominate a guy just to get a decision??!?! This is insane.
There’s no way Canelo won the first 4 rounds. At the most Canelo won 2 rounds. The fight was 118-112 maybe 117-113. Bivol won very comfortably.
Seriously, the first four rounds??? WTF is wrong with these judges???
Had Bivol been Ukranian they would have given him the decision much more decisively. Given the political backdrop, he’s fortunate they were at least honest enough to give him the (well-earned) victory.
HORRIBLE scoring!!!! This makes me even more glad Canelo lost. These scumbag rats tried everything they could to give Canelo the win, most likely anticipating a KO. Didn’t happen and their cash cow took an ass whooping and was lucky to survive the fight.
These Judges are the worst. I had respect for Dave Moretti before this fight. This fight was easy to score for a blind man. It was almost a shutout. Bivol totally dominated, out boxed, out punched Canelo and showed better condition and ring generalship through out. It was more like 10-2 Bivol, and I am being generous. That scoring was a travesty.
Possibly 9-3 would be more accurate for Bivol. But hey, it’s Vegas!
Corrupt cheats is the only way to describe the three judges. They had planned to rob Bivol but must have realized that even a one eye’s Canalo fan knew he had lost so they escaped a backlash from the boxing world by being forced to give Bivol the win that he clearly earned.
Canelo was lucky to have won three rounds! These judges are counting punches blocked by Divol as successful punches by Canelo? This scoring was what makes people not want to watch boxing. Even though Divol won, he won big not barely!
Im sure the fix was called off after the 4th round. They knew they would be investigated and thrown in jail if the fight kept going the way it was going because Canelo wasn’t even close to winning any rounds.
Why is everyone shocked? Floyd got a “split decision” against Canelo in Vegas!!! I’m just glad Bivol got his just due. He is deserving and earned it.
The guys were about to rob the guy, but it was so one.sided that even these crooks had to accept their man lost.