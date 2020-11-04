By Ron Jackson

Since the COVID-19 pandemic South Africa has only had a handful of boxing tournaments under strict and controlled conditions with no fans in attendance. However, prior to this boxing was at low ebb with limited coverage in the newspapers and television.

At one time there were weekly television shows on SATV and Supersport and most newspapers had a dedicated boxing reporter. There were possibly more than 20 amateur boxing clubs in and around Gauteng area a few years ago, with today possibly only four or five.

South Africa has not won a medal at the Olympic Games since 1960 and since readmission to the Commonwealth Games in 1994 the country’s boxers have fared better winning a bronze medal in 1998, a silver and two bronze medals in 2002, a gold and silver medal in 2006 and in 2014 a bronze; and nothing since.

The amateurs are the feeding ground to the professionals and as a result, boxing has suffered.

The South African amateur championships are given little publicity or news coverage.

The writer is a genuine lover of the sport and this is not meant to knock the sport, but something must be done to lift boxing in South Africa both at the amateur and professional level.

The hardcore fan is completely disillusioned and at one time there was even talk of boxing being eliminated from the Olympic Games.

There is little sponsorship for boxing in South Africa which at one time was one of the most-watched sports.

With so many titles and so-called world champions, fans have become confused and even disillusioned with the sport.

Boxing has too many champions and championships and the South African title has become devalued with all the organization titles around.

There are four major organizations, the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF, and the IBO which is considered a lesser title, with four champions in each of the 17 weight classes.

Some of the organizations have a “super” champion, regular, secondary and interim champions.

The WBC has a Silver” champion and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as the Franchise champion.

There are possibly 6000 belts in circulation around the world and because of the money involved, there are no signs of this changing.

According to the latest Boxing SA ratings as of 31 October 2020 South African fighters hold the undermentioned organization titles.

JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT 79.38 to 91.16kg – Thabiso Mchunu WBC Silver, Kevin Lerena IBO, Akani Phuzi WBA Pan African.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT 76.2 to 79.387kg – Nicholas Radley WBF Africa.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT 72.58 to 76.2kg – Rowan Campbell IBO Africa, Ryno Liebenberg ABU.

MIDDLEWEIGHT 69.85 to 72.58kg – Ayanda Mthembu WBF Africa.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT 66.68 to 69.85kg – Brandon Thysse WBA Pan African, IBO Africa

WELTERWEIGHT 63.5 to 66.68kg – Thulani Mbenge ABU.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT 61.24 to 63.5kg – Jabulani Makhense WBA Pan African / IBF Africa, Gift Bholo ABU South.

LIGHTWEIGHT 58.97 to 61.24kg – Ayanda Nkosi WBF, Siphosethu Mvula, IBF Africa.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT 57.15 to 58.97kg – Azinga Fuzile IBF Intercontinental, Sibusiso Zingange WBA Pan African, Khanyile Bulane IBF Africa, Lunga Stimela ABU South.

FEATHERWEIGHT 55.34 to 57.15kg – Lerato Dlamini WBC Silver, Jeff Magagane WBA Pan African, Toto Helebe ABU South.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT 53.52 to 55.34kg – Lodumo Lamati IBF Intercontinental, Thatho Bonokoane WBF All Africa.

BANTAMWEIGHT 52.16 to 53.52kg – Tholumusa Ngema holds the WBF International junior featherweight title.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT 50.8 to 52.16kg – Gideon Buthelezi IBO, Yanga Sigqibo WBO Intercontinental, Sikho Nqothole IBO All Africa.

FLYWEIGHT 48.99 to 50.8kg – Jackson Chauke WBC International, Moruti Mthalane, IBF, Luyanda Ntwanambi WBO Africa Youth, Fikile Mlonyeni ABU South, Phumelela Cafu WBF International.

MINI FLYWEIGHT 47.63kg – Nkosinathi Joyi IBO, Bangile Nyangani WBA Pan African, Ayanda Ndulani ABU South, Thembelani Okolo WBF Africa.