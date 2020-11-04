Unbeaten heavyweight Filip Hrgovic (11-0, 9 KOs) has vowed he’ll be the first man to stop 39-year-old Rydell Booker (26-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN in the USA and RTL in Croatia.

“He will not hear the final bell,” proclaimed Hrgovic. “I want to get this job done early, and I believe I can do that. I hit harder than Kubrat Pulev, I move faster than him. I believe Rydell had some successes against Pulev, against me he’ll have none. I have sparred with him before, but this won’t be like sparring. The heavyweight division is very exciting right now, with a lot of big names – I am here to come out on top of those names.”