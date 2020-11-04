November 4, 2020
WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, his December 12 clash against Oscar Valdez could be in jeopardy.
With Tyson Fury taking a December 5 fight, then two fights against Anthony Joshua, it looks like Deontay Wilder could be frozen out until 2022.
European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom and OPI Since 82.

  • Can’t wait to see both Tyson Fury Vs AJ, hopefully they both win their December fights without cuts or injuries.

