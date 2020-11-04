WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, his December 12 clash against Oscar Valdez could be in jeopardy.
—–
With Tyson Fury taking a December 5 fight, then two fights against Anthony Joshua, it looks like Deontay Wilder could be frozen out until 2022.
—–
European super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom and OPI Since 82.
Boxing Buzz
WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to ESPN, his December 12 clash against Oscar Valdez could be in jeopardy.
Can’t wait to see both Tyson Fury Vs AJ, hopefully they both win their December fights without cuts or injuries.