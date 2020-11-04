Responding to a tweet by Gervonta Davis:

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman: It has come to our attention that our organization is under attack claiming that the WBC is racist and bias. These irresponsible accusations derived from the Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz fight. For the record, The WBC has not published in any of our platforms a single post regarding Gervonta Davies or the fight other than a repost of an exemplary publication by Gervonta himself, which is the following:

http://suljosblog.com/suljos/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WBC-POST-INSTAGRAM-.jpg

The WBC does not have spokesmen, the only authorized person to speak on behalf of the organization is the WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman.

The WBC tirelessly fought against apartheid for 18 years. The WBC has led many activations against racism, abuse of power and discrimination. Just to name a few of our active social responsibility worldwide campaigns.

The WBC stands strong for unity, inclusion, respect and brotherhood. We regret the irresponsible and false accusations and invite everyone to verify the facts.