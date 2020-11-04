Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing, Aldo Mir of Boxing Major League, and Lourdes Saura of World Class Event Entertainment announced the signing of undefeated WBA #12 ranked middleweight Armando “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) to a co-promotional contract.

Resendiz is originally from Compostela, Mexico, but is planning on training in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Circle of Discipline Boxing Gym with trainer/co-manager Rodolfo Estevez, and alongside WBA interim welterweight world champion Jamal James and WBA interim champion David Morell, Jr.