FS1 Weights from Los Angeles

Eimantas Stanionis 147.8 vs Justin DeLoach 146.6 lbs.

Kent Cruz 139.6 vs Erik Castillo 145

Chordale Booker 154.6 vs Sonny Duversonne 154.6 lbs.

Santos Ortega 124 vs Fernando Ibarra 122.2 Venue: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 Povetkin tests positive for COVID-19

