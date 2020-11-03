Whyte rematch new target date January 30, 2021

Alexander Povetkin has been forced to withdraw from his Saturday November 21 contest with Dillian Whyte due to testing positive for COVID-19. The pair were due to rematch at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office but will now face each other on a later date to be confirmed soon.

Further details on the November 21 show will follow shortly.

“Firstly we want to wish Alexander Povetkin a speedy recovery,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “This is a challenging time for shows. There will be lots of ups and downs over the next few months. We look forward to the fight happening in late January.”