

By Jeff Zimmerman

While the boxing world is still buzzing after the recent performances of rising stars Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez and Gervonta “Tank” Davis and rightfully so, another young gun with superstar potential, Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), will defend his WBC lightweight title against former two-time world champ and 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa (38-3, 18 KOs), this Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and shown live on DAZN.

Haney thought each did well in their victories, but it was Lopez who impressed him more.

“Teofimo went in there and did a great job. He got the job done,” said Haney. “He did what a lot of people didn’t’ think he could do, including myself, I didn’t think he could win the fight and he went in there and shocked the world. Congrats to him.”

Haney added, “On Gervonta Davis performance, he went in there and got the win. I can’t knock anyone as he went and put on a good performance as well.”

Haney knows each could be a future opponent, but he isn’t necessarily scouting when watching their fights.

“Of course, I look, and I examine to a certain extent, but you can watch someone all day and go in and a totally different fighter shows up that night, so I still watch as fan.”

Not taking anything away from Lopez great win, Haney was not happy how he was crowned the undisputed champ when he holds the WBC lightweight title.

“Teofimo is called the undisputed champ by a certain group of people, who I would say, the causal fans, who don’t really know the ins and outs of the boxing game and how the sanctioning bodies think and how this stuff works,” explained Haney.

“Top Rank put out its message to people thinking that it was an undisputed fight, but in reality, it was not an undisputed fight,” Haney continued. “Because if it is an undisputed fight, then you have all the belts, so you next fight the person that you’re fighting, he should be able to win all the belts too.

“It definitely bothered me to a certain extent. I think the WBC should clear it up and let the world know the truth, but if they don’t then it’s fine, we take our bumps and bruises along the road and we keep going.”

Haney speaks with a quiet, self-confidence and thoughtfulness plus a maturity far beyond his years. Haney grew up in the gym as a young kid and has been guided by his dad, Bill, who trains and manages his son. The elder Haney surrounded his son early on with the likes of boxing stars Floyd Mayweather and Zab Judah. That mindset of taking things in stride has likely been engrained by his dad and being surrounded by the greatness of Mayweather and Judah so young.

Mayweather, the self-proclaimed TBE, revolutionized the sport in his two decades as a pro where he changed his nickname from “Pretty Boy” to “Money May” during his hall of fame career and became the benchmark for this generations of fighters in and out of the ring and has been a major influence on the young Haney. Judah, who won multiple world titles and went toe to toe with Mayweather back in 2006, has been a major influence in Haney’s life too and is his godfather.

“It’s a blessing to have been taught by the best and grow up around the best of them. I’m thankful for that opportunity and has helped me get to where I am right now,” said Haney.

“Zab has been a tremendous help to me, with him being my godfather, with the ins and outs of the sport of boxing and Floyd being around him, being like a mentor to me taught me so much as well.”

The chemistry between Haney and Mayweather was apparent when a video showed them working out together earlier this year, which caused quite an uproar on social media as Mayweather promotes Tank, who he is grooming to be boxing’s next pay-per-view star while Haney fights for Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Haney understands the business of boxing, much like his mentor Mayweather who perfected it, and doesn’t see it as a big deal and would love a crack at Tank at some point.

“At the end of day, it’s a sport and I don’t understand why people try to make it like it’s bad when two people fight each other,” stated Haney. “We’re both making money, we’re both getting more stardom and recognition from us fighting. It’s a good thing when people fight, it’s not a bad thing.

“I hate when people try to make it like it’s a bad thing when two people fight, it’s a sport, it’s part of the game. In football, friends play each other all the time, basketball, friends play each other all the time. Every other sport people can do that, but when it comes to boxing, it’s something totally different.”

Haney added, “I’m not saying me and him [Tank] are friends or anything like that. I’m making an example when two people go against each other.”

Another potential opponent for Haney is Golden Boy’s own “golden boy,” Ryan “KingRy” Garcia, who has amassed an undefeated record of his own 20-0, 17 KOs and has a huge social media following including 7.5M followers on Instagram. Haney and Garcia also have a history from the amateurs and have even sparred on social media and would no doubt be a major fight as well, but he’s not number one on his hit list just yet.

“I wouldn’t say number one and I think Ryan is a good fighter, but as of right now, he does not have a belt, so I would not say number one. But I think that is a huge fight whenever it happens. If it happens next, I would be excited, but right now I want to win belts. I want to be the head honcho in the lightweight division.”

But for Haney to get the big fights he craves and capture all the belts; he first must get by Gamboa who was once considered the next big thing in boxing after winning gold at the 2004 Olympics and then becoming a world champion. Although his career never quite took off like many envisioned, the 38 year old Gamboa is now a measuring stick for young champions like Haney and Davis previously, where he showed he was still a live dog, before getting stopped in the 12th round after going several rounds on an injured leg.

Haney is by no means taking Gamboa lightly and is excited to face him.

“I think every fight you gain experience whether the fighter is good or bad. You learn something in each bout, and I think Gamboa is going to bring the best out of me,” said Haney. “He is someone who I can’t sleep on, someone who I have to stay on my “A” game from start to finish. He’s coming to win and he’s not coming to lay down.

“You have never seen Gamboa lay down against anyone. I’m excited for the fight and I can’t wait to showcase my skills against someone who is going to bring their all.”

Haney, very much a student of the sweet science, also understands at the end of the day, he will be judged by who he fights and cares deeply about the legacy he hopes to leave in boxing someday.

“Of course, of course. I want to be mentioned along the greats. For my name to live on much longer than I ever will, I have to fight the best, I have to show the world how good of a fighter I really am.”

And how sweet it would be for the 21-year-old Haney, who turns 22 ten days after his fight on Nov. 17, to become boxing’s biggest star, once held by his mentor Floyd Mayweather, and for Haney, with a nickname “The Dream,” to become a reality for him and his dad who has been the guiding light behind it all and for which the young Haney is forever grateful.

“My dad has been everything in my career. I always say this, and I mean it when I say it, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my dad.”

“My dad has played the biggest role in my career and I try to thank him every day for it.”