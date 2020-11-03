WBA #11, WBO #15 bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-1, 12 KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) continues his march towards a world title opportunity on November 20 against Brandon Leon Benitez (15-2, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a 10 round main event for the WBO Latino 118lb title at the Mediapro Studio in Miami, Florida. The event “Fight Night Promotions VIII” will be promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching).

Lopez’ manager Willam Ramirez (WRAM BOXING) feels “Melo” is up for the task. “This is an opportunity for Melvin to get himself into serious world title contention consideration. I know he is ready to meet this challenge both mentally and physically,” said Ramirez.

In the 8 round co-feature James “Bring Home the” Bacon (24-4, 16 KOs) of the Philippines will battle veteran Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-6-2, 9 KOs) of Southern California.

Former WBC flyweight champion Cristofer “El Latigo” Rosales (31-5, 21 KOs) will also be in action on the show with an opponent to be announced.

Rounding out the card:

Jorge De Jesus Romero (18- 0-1, 12 KOs) vs Facundo Eduardo Ased (9-3, 5 KOs) 8 rounds super bantamweights

Serik Musadilov (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Daniel Najera (9-5-1, 4 KOs) 6 rounds cruiserweights

Otar Eranosyan (3-0, 2 KOs) vs Ignacio Perrin (6-3 -1, 1 KO) 6 rounds lightweights

Tayre Jones (1-0, 1KOs) vs Zachary Johnson (0- 5 0) 4 rounds welterweights

Frank Diaz (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Eduardo Melendez (5-28, 1 KO)

Mekhrubon Sanginov (7-0-1, 5KOs), Daniel Araujo Figueiredo (4-0, 3KOs), Gorjan Slaveski (6-1, 4KOs), and Octavius Bowens (1-0, 1KO) will fight in separate bouts