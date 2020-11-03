November 3, 2020
Boxing News

Adrien Broner jailed after Instagram post

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner has been put in jail for contempt of court. A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by AB won an $800,000 judgment against Broner in December, but so far he hasn’t paid up or disclosed full financial information as required by law. The final straw may have been this Instagram post by Broner.

Screenshot 2020 11 03 At 3.26.44 Am

According to Cleveland.com, AB had informed that court on October 5 that all the cash he had totaled $13. However, three days ago he posted a video showing a desk stacked with cash. This didn’t sit well with Judge Nancy Margaret Russo. Broner must now remain in jail until he provides complete and truthful financial information.

_

"Melo" Lopez headlines in Miami Nov 20
IBF clarifies dual lightweight eliminators

  • What a pathetic human being. How stupid can you be? Eventually you have to grow up and stop thinking life is a rap video.

    Hip Hop culture along with welfare culture have destroyed the black community.

    Reply

  • What a complete imbecile.

    Definitely not the sharpest tool in the shed. About Billions is going to end up penniless with nowhere to go.

    Reply

  • Low life. He reminds me of the bearded lady! His pretty cute tight pants he’s wearing lolol.. he’s going to be someone’s bit** in jail.

    Reply
