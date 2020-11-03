Four-division world champion Adrien Broner has been put in jail for contempt of court. A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by AB won an $800,000 judgment against Broner in December, but so far he hasn’t paid up or disclosed full financial information as required by law. The final straw may have been this Instagram post by Broner.

According to Cleveland.com, AB had informed that court on October 5 that all the cash he had totaled $13. However, three days ago he posted a video showing a desk stacked with cash. This didn’t sit well with Judge Nancy Margaret Russo. Broner must now remain in jail until he provides complete and truthful financial information.

_