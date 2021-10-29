October 29, 2021
Cameron, McGee make weight

Chantelle Cameron 139.6 vs. Mary McGee 139.7
(WBC/IBF female super lightweight titles)

Cameron V Mcgee Weigh In
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Alen Babic 214.3 vs. Eric Molina 257
Johnny Fisher 242 vs. Alvaro Terrero 222
Craig Richards 175 vs. Marek Matyja 174.5
Youssef Khoumari 129.75 vs. Jorge Castaneda 129
Jordan Thompson 199.2 vs. Piotr Podlucki 195.3

Venue: The O2 in London
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

