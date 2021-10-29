Cameron, McGee make weight Chantelle Cameron 139.6 vs. Mary McGee 139.7

(WBC/IBF female super lightweight titles)



Alen Babic 214.3 vs. Eric Molina 257



Johnny Fisher 242 vs. Alvaro Terrero 222

Craig Richards 175 vs. Marek Matyja 174.5

Youssef Khoumari 129.75 vs. Jorge Castaneda 129

Jordan Thompson 199.2 vs. Piotr Podlucki 195.3 Venue: The O2 in London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Babic: I want to be knocked out

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

