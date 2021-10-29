Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee is the main event in Saturday’s DAZN action at The O2 in London, but the clash between heavyweights Alen Babic and Eric Molina arguably could be.

“I want to be knocked out,” proclaimed the entertaining Babic at Thursday’s press conference. “How can you be fearful when I want to be defeated? I crave it, please somebody defeat me, I love it. I want to take the 0 from my record, I don’t like it. F**k you 0.

“I box for the average Joe. I don’t just want to box for the boxing fanatics, you will value me, it’s just a matter of time. Please come out and support me, I will give it all, I’ll be reckless.”

“I rate Molina for being here, but I don’t rate him as a tough test of mine. I really don’t think you can fight me on ten days’ notice, he said I don’t respect the heavyweight division, but he took the fight and training for what – to be a fitness trainer. I think I’m going to smash him and I’m going to do it for my brother Dillian Whyte.”

Molina was more reserved at the press conference, but he said in the run-up that he will devastatingly knock Babic out.

“I firmly believe that I have what it takes to knock this guy out on Saturday,” stated Molina. “I look at him as a reckless fighter. I look at him as somebody that has no respect for the heavyweight division. This heavyweight division has a very brutal way of humbling fighters at different times.

“It’s a tough lesson that a lot of fighters have to learn. I’ve learnt it, Anthony Joshua has learnt it, Deontay Wilder has learnt it, the best of the best have learnt it. Babic is going to have to learn that one day to respect this division.

“He could throw 100 punches in one round. He’s going to need to throw 100 punches to get me out of there in one round. I’ve just got to throw one punch. One punch and I will devastatingly knock him out.”