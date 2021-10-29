The Telemundo Fall Series Finale main event this Friday will feature the classic rivalry between Puerto Rico & Mexico.

Lightweight Victor Betancourt Jr. (27-3-14 KO’s) of Mexicali, Mexico will take on Miguel Angel “El Gallo” Marrero (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico.in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA Fedecentro title.

The site of the event will be the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL with (All Star Boxing) Felix “Tutico” Zabala promoting.

Betancourt Jr. has fought outside of Mexico multiple times so he has no concern for fighting Marrero in front of a pro-Puerto Rico crowd. He is also moving up to a new weight class where there are many high-profile names. An impressive win on Telemundo along with winning the WBA Fedecentro lightweight title would be a good first step toward future opportunities.

What led to your decision to box?

I became a boxer because my father was a boxer. I began boxing at 16 years old because my father would not let me box any sooner. If I was allowed I would have begun boxing sooner.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I did not have many amateur fights. Only 17. I was 15-2. I was unable to secure many amateur fights so I turned professional at 19.

How would you describe your boxing style?

I like to go toe to toe and throw a lot of body punches. My father taught me how to throw the liver shot from the time I begin boxing patterned after Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

What do you know about your opponent?

Like a lot of talented fighters out of Puerto Rico I expect a dangerous challenge. The Puerto Rico style of fighting is a very fine style. I will have to adjust to his style but I am ready to do just that in route to victory.

How motivated are you to be fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

I am very content for the opportunity as this is a big step in my career as so many viewers will be seeing me fight for the first time.

What would a victory tonight mean for your career?

Winning this title will open up doors for my career and get me closer to a world title opportunity.

* * *

The evening’s co-main event features undefeated former IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Fanlong “Cold Blood” Meng (16-0, 10 KOs) of Chifeng,

Victor Betancourt Jr. vs “El Gallo” Marrero airs live tonight 12am/est/ check local listings.