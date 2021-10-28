By Gabriel F. Cordero

In a historic day for world boxing, the presidents of the four main organizations met within the Annual Congress of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in Puerto Rico seeking that a single champion per division prevails.

Mauricio Sulaimán from the World Boxing Council (WBC), Gilberto Mendoza from the World Boxing Association (WBA), Daryl Peoples from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and host Francisco Valcárcel from the Organization World Cup (WBO), met making it clear the importance of maintaining relationships for the benefit of the sport.

They will look for the unification fights between the champions. The WBA reaffirmed its plan to try to have only one champion in each division.