By David Finger

Boxing fans in Las Cruces, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas will have the opportunity to watch several of their local prospects in action this Saturday, October 30th…just not at the same venue as they were originally told.

The October 30th “Fright Night” card was supposed to take place at the Las Cruces Convention Center before it was announced that the fight was cancelled. But the event was saved by matchmaker Isidro Castillo, who was able to salvage the card and secure a new venue in the Pan American Center (also in Las Cruces).

With the fight card back on, boxing fans can now focus on the intriguing card which features several popular local prospects taking on cagy veterans and one fighter with one of the most recognizable last names in El Paso making her professional debut.

In the main event the tough junior middleweight Dewayne Bonds (9-3-1, 6 KOs) is looking to continue his unlikely comeback as he takes on journeyman Derek Perez (2-17-1, 1 KO). Bonds initially kicked off his career in the lightweight division and seemed to be making a name for himself as a regional prospect before his career was derailed by back to back losses to undefeated prospects in Omar Juarez (by decision) and undefeated Abel Navarette (by devastating knockout in two rounds) back in 2019. A third loss (which was later changed to a no-contest) followed and for most boxing fans it appeared that Bonds was simply not going to be able to take his career to the next level. But Bonds made the interesting decision to move up to welterweight (and then junior middleweight) where he found a new lease on life in the boxing ring. Bonds has gone 6-0 since moving up in weight, with a knockout over undefeated Carlos Villava and a pair of early knockouts over the normally durable journeyman Everardo Ceballos Alvelaiz. Suddenly people are talking about Bonds possibly fighting for a regional belt before long, and the title “prospect” has resurfaced in discussions about the El Paso native.

As for his opponent, well, nobody is mistaking Perez for a world beater. But despite his horrible record he is seen as a tough as nails fighter who always gives 110% in the ring and who has fought some of the better fighters in the Southwest. Although Bonds should win, this is nonetheless an interesting matchup that will allow boxing fans to gauge how far the new and improved Dewayne Bonds could go in the sport. The fight is scheduled for six rounds.

In the co-main event undefeated bantamweight Brandon White (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on the gritty 43-year old veteran Alejandro Moreno (24-47-3, 11 KOs) in a four round affair. White is a talented young fighter who has shown some promise in the past, and is looking to make a statement against the Ciudad Juarez native. Although Moreno is coming in on the heels of an 18 fight losing streak, he is still a notoriously tough fighter. In a career that has spanned three decades, Moreno has suffered only nine knockout losses and in his last two fights he has gone the distance with Josue Portales (15-5-1) and undefeated Rene Palacios (7-0). A knockout win for White could separate him from the rest of the pack of young up and coming prospects in the 118-pound division.

In an intriguing female fight in the 115-pound weight division undefeated Amy Salinas (3-0) takes on Indeya Smith (1-3-2, 1 KO) in a four round affair. Despite Smith’s less than stellar record, she has been highly competitive in each of her six fights, and should be a solid test the undefeated Salinas.

Another highly anticipated female fight is on the card as debuting El Paso native Stephanie Han, sister of the former IBF world champion Jennifer Han, steps into the squared circle against fellow rookie Isabel Garcia of Clovis New Mexico in a four round fight. Undefeated Jorge Tovar (1-0, 1 KO) takes on debuting Andre Mack from Philadelphia in a four round clash in the light heavyweight division, and in the opening fight of the night, Edgar Lerma of El Paso makes his professional debut against fellow debutant and fellow El Paso native Mikey Tovar in a four round cruiserweight fight.

Tickets can be obtained by calling 1-575-263-4942 or at the Pan American Center Box Office. Doors open at 5 PM with the first fight slated for 6 PM.

