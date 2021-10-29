October 29, 2021
New co-feature for Mayer-Hamadouche

Junior lightweights Luis Melendez (16-1, 13 KOs) and Thomas Mattice (17-2-1, 13 KOs), on less than two weeks’ notice, agreed to face off Friday, November 5 in the eight-round co-feature to the Mikaela Mayer-Maiva Hamadouche title unification tilt at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Melendez-Mattice replaces the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Hassan N’Dam middleweight showdown, which has been postponed to a later date.

Zepeda-Vargas erupts at weigh-in
Cameron, McGee make weight

