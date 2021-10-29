Jose Zepeda 139.4 vs. Josue Vargas 139

(WBC silver super lightweight title)

After Zepeda and Vargas made weight, they jostled while posing and it quickly evolved in a melee.

Carlos Caraballo 117.6 vs. Jonas Sultan 117.6

Jonathan Guzman 123 vs. Carlos Jackson 123

Mathew Gonzalez 143 vs. Dakota Linger 141.8

Jahi Tucker 127.6 vs. Jorge Rodrigo Sosa 125.3

Pablo Valdez 148.4 vs. Alejandro Martinez 148.6

Raymond Cuadrado 129.6 vs. Michael Land 129.4

Kasir Goldston 142 vs. Marc Misiura 142.2

Venue: MSG Hulu Theater, New York City

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+