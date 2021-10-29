YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) will face undefeated professional boxer and U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout after months of heated back-and-forth between the two men. Paul and Fury will headline a Showtime PPV event on Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The bout will be contested at a 192-pound catchweight.

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 10, at www.amaliearena.com.

Jake Paul: “I’m looking forward to my toughest challenge yet and continuing to prove the critics wrong, Fight a real boxer they’ve said, and that is exactly what I’m doing. An undefeated boxer from the legendary Fury bloodline.”

Tommy Fury: “Jake Paul is about to learn a serious life lesson. This is my world, and he doesn’t belong here. I’m not one of these MMA men or basketball players, I have been boxing my whole life. On December 18th I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man. Thanks to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for giving me the opportunity to shut this clown up once and for all.”