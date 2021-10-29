YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) will face undefeated professional boxer and U.K. reality TV star Tommy “TNT” Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) in a sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout after months of heated back-and-forth between the two men. Paul and Fury will headline a Showtime PPV event on Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The bout will be contested at a 192-pound catchweight.
Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 10, at www.amaliearena.com.
Jake Paul: “I’m looking forward to my toughest challenge yet and continuing to prove the critics wrong, Fight a real boxer they’ve said, and that is exactly what I’m doing. An undefeated boxer from the legendary Fury bloodline.”
Tommy Fury: “Jake Paul is about to learn a serious life lesson. This is my world, and he doesn’t belong here. I’m not one of these MMA men or basketball players, I have been boxing my whole life. On December 18th I will show the world the difference between a YouTuber and a real fighting man. Thanks to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime for giving me the opportunity to shut this clown up once and for all.”
Tommy is not his brother. With that said, I still think Tommy can win this fight.
Tommy Fury looks more like a Gypsy, whereas Tyson looks more like a huge Englishman! Are they really related?
Combined record of Fury’s opponents: 14-175-5.
Paul fought only debuters. How do they even decide where to start with the betting odds here?
Jakes done , he can’t box. See ya snowflake