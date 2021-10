James, Butaev make weight Jamal “Shango” James 145.25 vs. Radzhab Butaev 146.25

(WBA welterweight title) Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.5 vs. Thomas Dulorme 146

Michel Rivera 138 vs. Matias Romero 135 Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime

