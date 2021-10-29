In a huge upset, veteran super welterweight Juan Carlos Abreu (24-6-1, 22 KOs) knocked out highly regarded and previously unbeaten Tursynbay Kulakhmet (4-1, 3 KOs) in round seven to seize the WBC International title on Friday night at the famous York Hall in London. Abreu came off the canvas in round two to drop Kulakhmet and then lay him out face down with his follow-up barrage.

Unbeaten WBO #2 junior lightweight Archie “Sharpshooter” Sharp (21-0, 9 KOs) outpointed Alexis Boureima Kabore (28-5, 7 KOs) over ten rounds in the main event to retain his WBO Global belt. Scores were 100-90 3x.