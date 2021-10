Lightweight Miguel Angel “El Gallo” Marrero (10-1-1, 4 KOs) scores a ten round unanimous decision over Victor Betancourt Jr. (27-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, 95-94.

Earlier, former IBF #1 light heavyweight contender Fanlong “Cold Blood” Meng (17-0, 10 KOs) remained undefeated with a ten round unanimous decision over Israel “Bumaye” Duffus (20-7, 17 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.