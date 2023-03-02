March 2, 2023
Boxing News

Callum Smith injured, card will go on

An injury has forced Callum Smith out of his light heavyweight clash with Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday March 11.

The event will go ahead, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand), with Diego Pacheco’s WBO International super middleweight title showdown with Jack Cullen and Robbie Davies Jr’s super lightweight fight with Darragh Foley now co-headlining.

Refunds for tickets purchased for the March 11 event are available from the original point of purchase.

Figueroa favored over Magsayo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >