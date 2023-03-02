An injury has forced Callum Smith out of his light heavyweight clash with Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday March 11.

The event will go ahead, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand), with Diego Pacheco’s WBO International super middleweight title showdown with Jack Cullen and Robbie Davies Jr’s super lightweight fight with Darragh Foley now co-headlining.

Refunds for tickets purchased for the March 11 event are available from the original point of purchase.