Felix Zabala III has officially been named Vice President of Miami based All Star Boxing, Inc., third generation of a Boxing Family, Grandfather Felix “Tuto” Zabala RIP was a legendary Promoter with a career that started in 1964 and went on until he suffered a massive stroke and later passed in 2021, and his Father Felix “Tutico” Zabala who has also been in the game for over 40 years and is currently the President.

“Couldn’t be more proud to bring in my son to serve as Vice President, he has grown in the business and is well respected in the boxing world, this is his time, he is ready for the task, the third generation will bring in new ideas and will inject the youth and energy needed to take the company to another level, he will be overseeing the day to day operations” said Felix “Tutico” Zabala.

Zabala III, 27, starts his role with a very busy spring schedule, on March 18 veteran world title contender Miguel Marriaga of Colombia faces Jono Carroll of Ireland schedule for 10 rounds at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, April 8 will have two world title fights in 1 night from across the globe, ASB protégée Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez of Puerto Rico will unify his WBO Jr. Flyweight Title against WBC & WBA Champion Kenshiro Teraji at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan televised on Prime Video Japan, ESPN + US and ESPN KO Latin America. Also WBO #2 contender Mexican Cristian “Chicharito” Gonzalez will battle #1 contender and former WBC Champion Jessie “Bam” Rodriguez in a bout schedule for 12 Rounds for the vacant WBO Flyweight Title at Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas televised on DAZN. Both world title fights are promoted in association with Teiken Promotions., Inc.