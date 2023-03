By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez as he gets ready to face his arch-enemy Caleb Plant on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sat March 25 and shown live on Showtime PPV presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Benavidez talked about the buildup to the fight, his genuine dislike for Plant, his new nickname from Iron Mike, plus his relationship with Abel and Jesus Ramos Jr and so much more in this exclusive interview.

_