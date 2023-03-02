Super welterweight contender Terrell Gausha will top the action in a ten round showdown against once-beaten Brandyn Lynch that streams live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page preceding Saturday’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The stream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Also featured in the ring will be rising prospect Travon Marshall against Justin DeLoach Dock in an eight-round welterweight clash, plus unbeaten super lightweight Enriko Gogogkhia faces Samuel Teah in the 8/10-round opener.