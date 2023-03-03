Hard-hitting former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo went face-to-face at Thursday’s final press conference and promised fireworks when they meet for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title this Saturday on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. rport:

Brandon Figueroa: "I have all the abilities. Everyone knows that I love to fight. I want to dominate my opponent, break them down and get them out of there. I train really hard to go in there and do what I do best. I'm going to do anything it takes to win this fight. If I have to box, I'll box. But if I can hurt him on the inside, I'll get in there with body shots. I can beat him any way I have to.

Mark Magsayo: "Whatever happens in the fight, we're ready for it. I've fought a lot of good fighters and big punchers. I can take it because I want to win. I'm not a big talker, but there's going to be a knockdown in this fight. We're ready to take advantage.

