March 2, 2023
Boxing News

Figueroa-Magsayo Final Press Conference

0019 Brandon Figueroa And Mark Magsayo
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Hard-hitting former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo went face-to-face at Thursday’s final press conference and promised fireworks when they meet for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title this Saturday on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. rport:
Brandon Figueroa: “I have all the abilities. Everyone knows that I love to fight. I want to dominate my opponent, break them down and get them out of there. I train really hard to go in there and do what I do best. I’m going to do anything it takes to win this fight. If I have to box, I’ll box. But if I can hurt him on the inside, I’ll get in there with body shots. I can beat him any way I have to.a’
Mark Magsayo: “Whatever happens in the fight, we’re ready for it. I’ve fought a lot of good fighters and big punchers. I can take it because I want to win. I’m not a big talker, but there’s going to be a knockdown in this fight. We’re ready to take advantage.a’
\
Fierro-Estela Final Press Conference
Gausha in action on Showtime lead-in show

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>