Lightweights Angel Fierro and Eduardo Estela faced off during the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, March 4th at Polideportivo Juan S. Millan in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. DAZN will televise.

Angel Fierro: “I’m calm, I’m motivated, I’m close to that shot of getting a world title fight. He is confident and I respect him, but it will be a complete war in the ring, and I will be ready to give what I need to give.”

Eduardo Estela: “We’ve studied him, we know he hits hard but can also take a shot, we’re completely ready for it.”