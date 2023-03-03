By Héctor Villarreal

Photos: Martín Pérez – Producciones Agua Blanca

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (42-6-1) will face an opponent from Mexico or Argentina in the main event of the international boxing card “Tributo 50” scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at the legendary Arena Roberto Duran.

Moreno, currently ranked #8 by WBA in the featherweight division, is also the matchmaker for Laguna Premium Boxing, the promotional company headed by his wife, Rouss Laguna de Moreno.

The card, which will be televised locally by NexTV channel 21, includes 12 fights with undefeated prospects from Canada, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Panama.

