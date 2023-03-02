Figueroa favored over Magsayo Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa is currently a 3:1 favorite over Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo in advance of Saturday’s clash for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Both are former world champions. The bout will air on Showtime. Callum Smith injured, card will go on Vidal poised for breakout fight Like this: Like Loading...

