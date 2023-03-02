Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa is currently a 3:1 favorite over Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo in advance of Saturday’s clash for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Both are former world champions. The bout will air on Showtime.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
those odds are crazy hammer Magsayo for the win!!
This is a really good fight. I think I’m leaning towards Figueroa to win it, but we’ll see. They both will most likely stand right in front of each other and throw bombs.
– I like Brandon Figueroa.
– Saw Magsayo / Russel, Jr. last year live at the Borgata in AC and rooted for Magsayo.
– I’m staying neutral in this bout.