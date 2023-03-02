With the opportunity to become Uruguay’s first world professional boxing champion inching closer with every victory, unbeaten WBC #9 middleweight Amilcar “Pety” Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) is hard at work in the gym with trainer Bob Santos, preparing for his 10-round clash against also unbeaten Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Vidal and Garcia will meet in the opening bout of the Showtime telecast topped by a high-powered matchup of former world champions, Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title.

“I’m too close to lose now,” said Vidal during a break. “I am training with the will of the people of Uruguay and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, who is also from here, and I have the best trainer in the world to get me past Garcia and the rest of the way to becoming my country’s first world champion.”

Vidal says that against the power-punching southpaw Garcia he’ll be looking to make a final statement in his case for a championship fight.

“There will be no denying me after this,” said Vidal. “I will make my final case for a title shot by destroying my opponent’s will and taking his undefeated record. He’s a good fighter, but this is history in the making that cannot be stopped.”