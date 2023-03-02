March 2, 2023
Kabayel-Smakici Final Press Conference

Nos Ses Bochum 010323 011
Photo: Team SES / Norbert Schmidt

IBF #8, WBO #11, WBA #13 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (22-0, 14 KOs) faced off with Agron Smakici (19-1, 17 KOs) at the final press conference for their EBU European title fight on Saturday night in Bochum, Germany. Broadcast by BILD Plus in Germany.

Agit Kabayel: “I have this great anticipation, this impatience, I notice it in everyone around me. The whole of Bochum is looking forward to this duel for this big title. Now at 30, I’m a full man and a “grown-up” heavyweight. On Saturday, things will finally get down to business in the ring!”

Agron Smakici: “Despite the “victory lap” – the relocation – my preparation was great. I still have a score to settle with Germany. I’l get the European title – and also satisfaction for my bad experiences as a boxer in this country. It will be my comeback in Germany!”

